Thieves Steal More Than $3,000 in Diesel Fuel from Wawa: Police

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

An upper Bucks County convenience store’s gas station was the target of two successful diesel fuel thefts that occurred at the same pump Wednesday morning, authorities say.

According to Hilltown Township Police, the Wawa at 320 N. Rt. 313, Perkasie, was victimized in two separate incidents involving unknown suspects, one of which occurred at about 7:45 a.m. and another which occurred at approximately 9:10 a.m.

Police said that in the earlier theft, the driver of a white flatbed-style truck bypassed the payment system at the gas station’s diesel pump by illegally accessing its control unit and then proceeded to steal 342 gallons of diesel.

Less than 90 minutes later, the driver of a white Ford F-150 pickup also bypassed the payment system at the same pump and stole 261 gallons of diesel, police said.

Police did not disclose how the drivers were able to access the pump’s control unit in order to bypass the store’s payment system, but said that they believe the drivers of “both trucks are connected and working together.”

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police shared photos of the suspect vehicles, but photos of the suspects themselves either were unavailable or weren’t shared.

Anyone with information regarding the driver of either truck is being asked to contact Ofc. Adam Brannan of the Hilltown Township Police Department at abrannan@hilltownpd.org or 215-453-6000 ext. 304.

According to the American Automobile Association, the current average price for diesel in Pennsylvania is $5.33 a gallon, which is approximately 50 cents less than it was a month ago but $1.40 more than it was one year ago.