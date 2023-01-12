Gilbert J. Stauffer, 81, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Gilbert J. Stauffer (1941 – 2023)

Gilbert J. Stauffer, 81, of Hellertown, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Inpatient Hospice, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Eleanor R. Stauffer, who died Oct. 25, 2019. He was born in Bethlehem on Oct. 26, 1941 to the late Gilbert S. and Catherine E. (Groeger) Stauffer. Gilbert served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army Reserves in the National Guard. He was in the banking industry for his entire career. Gilbert was a member of the Church of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, Hellertown, and the Hellertown Historical Society. Gilbert was a loving husband, father, grandfather and ardent volunteer. He thoroughly enjoyed being a licensed amateur radio operator for over 60 years. Gilbert was a councilman for the borough of Hellertown for several years.

SURVIVORS

Loving children: Karen B. (Michael L.) Jones of Hellertown, Christopher J. (Heather M.) Stauffer of Lower Saucon Township, David M. (Carla L.) of Bethlehem; siblings: Gregory (Sharon) of Hellertown, Joseph (Christina) of Bellefonte, Dolores M. DiPaolo of Hellertown; 9 grandchildren: Jason, Joshua, Jake, Brooke, Julia, Haylee, Adam, Xavier, Chase. He was predeceased by a grandson: Owen.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will conclude services at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Hellertown Historical Society, 150 W. Walnut St., Hellertown, PA 18055.