State Rep. Relocates District Office to Lower Saucon Township

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

A legislator who represents part of Lower Saucon Township in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and also calls the township home has relocated her district office to a building on top of South Mountain, just off Rt. 378.

State Rep. Milou Mackenzie (R-131) announced the move to 1425 Mountain Drive North, Bethlehem, in a news release Tuesday in which she said it was made necessary due to last year’s redistricting.

“We had the pleasure of serving residents from our Emmaus office for several years. However, because of the redistricting process, I no longer represent that area,” she said. “My staff and I look forward to helping residents at our new location in Lower Saucon Township. We are available to assist them with any of their state-related matters or concerns.”

Mackenzie also announced extended satellite office hours at her Montgomery County office, which is located at 56 W. Fourth St., Red Hill. A member of her staff is available to assist residents there every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and by appointment, she said.

Mackenzie’s main office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the office phone number is 610-965-5830.

According to the news release, some of the legislative services available to constituents through Mackenzie’s offices include:

Vehicle registration, special tags, titles and license applications.

Assistance as a point of contact with all state agency questions and issues.

Filing Property Tax/Rent Rebate and PACE/PACENET applications.

Birth certificate applications.

Requests for state legislative information and regulations.

Citations from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for notable local accomplishments and family milestones.

Complaints about state road conditions.

Tours of the state Capitol for individuals or groups.

Fishing and hunting information.

Many state forms are available online at RepMilouMackenziePA.com, where district residents can also contact her and subscribe to receive updates via email.

Mackenzie noted that she will be offering veterans service hours at her Lower Saucon office on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The free assistance is offered by appointment every month to area veterans and their dependents, the news release said.

The new 131st Legislative District includes part of Lehigh County consisting of the townships of Lower Milford, Salisbury (part), Upper Milford and Upper Saucon and Coopersburg borough; part of Montgomery County consisting of the townships of Marlborough, Salford and Upper Hanover and the boroughs of East Greenville, Green Lane, Pennsburg and Red Hill; and part of Northampton County consisting of part of Lower Saucon Township.

The section of Lower Saucon Township not represented by Mackenzie is represented in Harrisburg by state Rep. Bob Freeman (D-136).