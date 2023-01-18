Ruth B. Hill, 98, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Ruth B. Hill (1925 – 2023)

Ruth B. Hill, 98, of Phoenixville, formerly of Hellertown, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Phoenixville Hospital-Tower Health. She was the wife of the late Clarence Sheldon Hill Jr., who died June 15, 2003. Ruth was born in Holyoke, Mass., on Jan. 7, 1925 to the late Arthur C. and Hazel D. (Schubert) Brunault. She was a First Class Welder during World War II. After the war, she attended teletype school and worked for Western Union and Bethlehem Steel. Later she was a bookkeeper for Brown Electric and Breezy’s Appliances. After retirement she worked for Beckett’s Catering and volunteered for 25 years for Meals on Wheels. She was a member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown, and a life member of the Disabled Veterans Auxiliary.

SURVIVORS

Ruth is survived by daughters: Sandra J. (Ronald G.) Ruth of Thorndale, Linda R. (Stephen F.) (deceased), Riley of Ipswich, Mass.; grandchildren; Eric S. Ruth, Kevin M. Ruth (Christina Cullura), Brian D. Ruth (deceased), Shane P. Riley (Kerri Graham), Stacey A. Riley; and six great-grandchildren.

SERVICE

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at Union Cemetery of Hellertown, 85 Main St., Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brian D. Ruth Scholarship Fund, Northampton Community College, 3835 Green Pond Road, Bethlehem, PA 18020 or Greater Boston Chapter of United Spinal Association, 2 Rehabilitation Way, Woburn, MA 01801.