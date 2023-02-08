Police Investigate Attempted Break-in Near Quakertown

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday that they are investigating an attempted break-in at a business in Milford Township, near Quakertown.

In a news release, officials from the barracks said the attempted burglary was discovered at 2115 Allentown Road, which is a multi-tenant commercial building in Milford Square.

Police said the attempt occurred sometime between 6 p.m. Jan. 26 and 9 a.m. Feb. 2, and noted that “upon arrival troopers found tool marks on the back door of the business.”

The release indicated that the building wasn’t entered.

Police said their investigation is “ongoing,” but noted that a “neighborhood canvas yielded a possible person of interest” in the case.