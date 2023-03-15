$7,500 Stolen in Check Fraud Case, Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are investigating a check fraud case in Milford Township, Bucks County.

The barracks announced in a news release Wednesday that their investigation began in late January, when a 62-year-old Old Plains Road resident reported that multiple checks had been stolen from his mailbox.

“Two of the checks were then forged and negotiated at two different banks,” police said.

According to the news release, $7,500 was fraudulently removed from the victim’s checking account on Jan. 23, 2023, as a result of the fraud.

Police listed six checks totaling approximately $22,600 that were written by the victim and stolen from the mailbox.

Along with the check for $7,500 police said a check written for $250 was “counterfeited” in an attempt to remove $11,563.23 from the checking account.

Police said their investigation into the incident remains open.