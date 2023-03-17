Hellertown, Lower Saucon, Coopersburg Awarded Grants

The ‘luck of the Irish’ seemed to be with many local communities this St. Patrick’s Day, as state legislators announced grant awards that will help fund significant improvements in municipalities including Hellertown borough, Coopersburg borough and Lower Saucon Township.

State Rep. Milou Mackenzie (R-131), who represents part of Lower Saucon Township in Northampton County and Coopersburg borough in Lehigh County announced that Coopersburg will receive $130,755 from the state’s Multimodal Transporation Fund to pay for intersection and sidewalk improvements.

The borough will also receive $52,151 for the purchase of a new police cruiser and vehicle equipment upgrades, Mackenzie’s news release said.

Meanwhile, families with young children will benefit from a $200,000 grant Lower Saucon Township has been awarded to pay for new playground equipment in Town Hall Park.

Both the playground and police grants are funded by the state’s Local Share Account (LSA) program, Mackenzie’s release indicated.

The same program will pay for nearly $400,000 in improvements planned for Hellertown’s Gregory Park, state Sen. Lisa Boscola said in a news release.