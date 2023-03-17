Woman Lost $2,000 in Facebook Marketplace Scam, Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say an Upper Black Eddy woman who was trying to buy a car recently lost thousands of dollars in an online scam.

In a news release issued by the barracks this week police said the 26-year-old reported the theft March 2 in Milford Township, Bucks County.

Police said the crime began Feb. 11, “when the victim began purchasing Ebay gift cards from CVS totaling $2,000 and sent them to who she believed she was purchasing a vehicle from, through Facebook marketplace.”

According to police, the woman purchased a total of 10 $200 eBay gift cards whose details she transmitted to the unidentified scammer.