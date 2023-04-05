Police Say Men Made ‘Fraudulent Transaction’ at Speedway

Lower Saucon Township Police used their Crimewatch site Wednesday to ask for help identifying two men who allegedly made a fraudulent purchase at a local gas station convenience store.

In their post, police said that on Tuesday, April 4, shortly before 8:30 p.m. the pair bought “seven Netspend Visa cards and reloaded each of them with the maximum of $890 with a fraudulent card” at the Speedway at 3622 Rt. 378.

Anyone with information about them is being asked to call Lower Saucon Police at 610-317-6110 or to submit a tip through Crimewatch.