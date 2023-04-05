Police

Police Say Men Made ‘Fraudulent Transaction’ at Speedway

14 hours ago
by Josh Popichak
Speedway Fraud LST
Written by Josh Popichak

Lower Saucon Township Police used their Crimewatch site Wednesday to ask for help identifying two men who allegedly made a fraudulent purchase at a local gas station convenience store.

In their post, police said that on Tuesday, April 4, shortly before 8:30 p.m. the pair bought “seven Netspend Visa cards and reloaded each of them with the maximum of $890 with a fraudulent card” at the Speedway at 3622 Rt. 378.

Anyone with information about them is being asked to call Lower Saucon Police at 610-317-6110 or to submit a tip through Crimewatch.

Lower Saucon Township Police released this store surveillance photo of two men who they say committed a fraudulent transaction at the Speedway at Rt. 378 and Black River Road in the township Tuesday. Police are asking for help identifying them. (Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/Crimewatch)

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

