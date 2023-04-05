Police: Unlocked Vehicles Entered, Gone Through in Steel City

Lower Saucon Township Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicle doors after several unlocked vehicles were entered and gone through in Steel City Tuesday night.

Police posted on their Crimewatch site Wednesday that they received reports of several unlocked vehicles having been gone through on Schwab Avenue, Johnston Avenue and Mixsell Avenue.

“A motorist observed two males dressed in all black in the area of Mathews Avenue and Mixsell Avenue at approximately 4 a.m.,” police said.

Both men reportedly fled the area when they were illuminated by the vehicle’s headlights.

In addition to locking their car doors, police asked residents to immediately report any suspicious activity they observe.

Anyone with information about the Steel City incidents may submit a tip through Crimewatch or contact police by calling 610-317-6110.