See Saucon Valley MS Cast Perform ‘High School Musical Jr.’ (Photos)

A cast and crew comprised of Saucon Valley Middle School students will perform “High School Musical Jr.” in the Saucon Valley High School auditorium this weekend, and it promises to be a highly entertaining production.

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

A cast and crew comprised of Saucon Valley Middle School students will perform “High School Musical Jr.” in the Saucon Valley High School auditorium this weekend, and it promises to be a highly entertaining production.

The one-act musical is based on the popular Disney Channel show and is rated G. It will be performed Thursday, May 4 and Saturday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Student and senior tickets are $5 each and adult tickets are $10. Tickets for all four performances may be purchased online.

The Saucon Valley Performing Arts Association is also giving community members the opportunity to win four front row seats at the 11 a.m. Sunday show with a contest.

For a chance to win, send a picture of your best High School Musical outfit to Instagram (@svhs_theatre) or by email to thesvpaa@gmail.com by 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6. All pictures will be posted on Instagram @svhs_theatre. The contest winner will be contacted by 8 p.m. Saturday.

All Saucon Valley Elementary students are receiving one free student ticket to see the show and all Saucon Valley teachers are receiving a free adult ticket, the SVPAA’s Laurel Erickson-Parsons said.

The address for Saucon Valley High School is 2100 Polk Valley Road, Hellertown, Pa.

Photos by Chris Christian