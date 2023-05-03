Veterinary Practice to Open in Hellertown

A new veterinary practice will soon open in Hellertown.

A new veterinary practice will soon open in Hellertown, according to a sign posted in a window at the location and public information online.

Hellertown Veterinary Center will be opening in a unit at the Shoppes at Hellertown shopping center on Main Street in the borough.

The space that will house the practice was formerly home to a Tower Health urgent care facility which closed in 2020.

According to the website for Hellertown Veterinary Center, which is still under construction, the business “is privately owned by Dr. Amber (Bauer).”

Bauer received her education at the University of Delaware, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and North Carolina State University at Raleigh, and has been practicing veterinary medicine for more than 11 years, according to her biography on the site.

A resident of Lower Saucon Township, Bauer previously worked at Warren Animal Hospital in Phillipsburg, N.J., and also performs surgery at Peaceable Kingdom in Whitehall, it says.

“If you know Amber, or as you get to, she has a love for Boston terriers, (and) there is a good chance that you will get to meet one of them hanging out at the practice!” the site says.

“Treating dogs and cats is her passion!” it states. “At HVC, you will receive the care and compassion that one would expect. HVC will offer wellness exams, sick visits, vaccinations, along with various types of surgeries including spay and neuter.”

According to the business website, Bauer hopes to open Hellertown Veterinary Center at 15 Main St., Hellertown, by early June.

Updates such as the practice’s business hours will be posted on the website in the future and shared on a Facebook page that has been set up.

For more information, email hellertownvetcenter@gmail.com or call 484-851-3890.