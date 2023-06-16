Free Movie in the Park Planned in Fountain Hill

A community-based nonprofit organization in Fountain Hill is planning to sponsor a free movie in the borough’s Stanley Avenue Park later this summer.

Joining in on what’s become a trend in many municipalities, the Fountain Hill Community Coalition recently received approval from Fountain Hill Borough Council to host the outdoor movie, which is scheduled to be shown Saturday, July 15 beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Attendees should plan to bring their own blankets and/or folding chairs, along with snacks such as popcorn. For those who want to purchase food there, a food truck will be on site from 6 to 8 p.m.

What movie is going to be shown?

The FHCC wants to make the selection a “people’s choice,” so it has asked friends and followers on Facebook to vote for their favorite film from among four family-friendly movie selections: Sonic the Hedgehog (2020), Coco (2017), Encanto (2021) and Moana (2016).

To vote for a film, page visitors should use the status buttons to vote for their top choice.

At the recent council meeting during which the event was discussed, several people recalled that movies were screened in the park years ago, with attendees watching them from the hillside that faces Stanley Avenue.

Coalition board member Nyanda Finley De Santos told council that lighting will play a factor in how and where the movie screen is set up on July 15.

“We haven’t got an exact dynamic on how we want to set it up,” she said, adding that the group will also be working to ensure that noise levels are kept to an appropriate level throughout the event.

The FHCC is paying for the rights to screen the film, along with the equipment that will be used to show it. In return, the borough agreed to waive several fees that typically are charged to groups using the park and its facilities.

The FHCC was formed in 2022 to help reopen the Fountain Hill Pool, which remains closed this summer due to hiring challenges as well as the physical condition of the facility.

Volunteers from the coalition are working on repairs to the pool this summer, in consultation and collaboration with borough officials.

The coalition has previously helped sponsor special events for the Fountain Hill community, including Fountain Hill Restaurant Week in February, a wetdown at the park last summer and Christmas caroling last December.

To learn more about the FHCC or become a supporter, follow it on Facebook.