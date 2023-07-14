I-78 Motorcycle Crash Seriously Injures Rider: Police

A 27-year-old New York man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle accident on I-78 in Lower Saucon Township Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

A 27-year-old New York man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle accident on I-78 in Lower Saucon Township Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast.

In a news release Friday, police said that shortly before 10 p.m. Lequan S. Sawyer of Jamaica, Queens, was eastbound near mile marker 68.7 when he lost control of a 2008 Honda 999 motorcycle, crashed and was thrown across the highway’s left eastbound lane.

Sawyer struck a guide rail, the news release said, while the motorcycle he was riding went off the right shoulder and struck a concrete barrier.

Bethlehem EMS transported Sawyer from the scene for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

According to the news release, Sawyer was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.