Police: Drunk Man Wearing Only Underwear Arrested on I-78

Some motorists traveling on I-78 west near the Hellertown/Bethlehem exit Friday likely caught sight of something they won’t soon forget.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

Some motorists traveling on I-78 west near the Hellertown/Bethlehem exit Friday likely caught sight of something they won’t soon forget.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast, it was shortly after midnight that they were called to the area of mile marker 66.3–which is within Bethlehem city limits–for “a report of a person walking on the interstate.”

When police arrived, they said they found a 32-year-old Allentown man clad “only in his underwear” walking along the highway’s westbound right shoulder.

“Troopers determined that the (man) was highly intoxicated and posed a danger to himself,” police said in a news release.

They said the man was subsequently transported to Northampton County Prison in Easton and issued a citation for public drunkenness.