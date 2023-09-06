Park to Be Closed for Fallen Fire Safety Officer’s Memorial Service

Polk Valley Park will be closed Friday for an outdoor memorial service for a fallen firefighter that is expected to draw a number of emergency services personnel and first responders as well as fire company vehicles from throughout the area.

Lower Saucon Township Police announced the closure Wednesday in a statement published on their Crimewatch site.

Police said the park will be closed for the service for Lower Saucon Fire Rescue Safety Officer and Hellertown resident John Kalynych from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The statement noted that there “will be an increase of fire apparatus and vehicle traffic in the area” during that time.

Kalynych, 50, died suddenly on Aug. 27 in what was described as a line of duty death by Gov. Josh Shapiro, who ordered that state flags be flown at half-staff in Northampton County in his honor.

Lehigh County Coroner Dan Buglio, a friend of Kalynych’s, said he died of natural causes but declined to release the cause of his death citing a need for “John’s family to continue to grieve privately.”

In addition to his service with Lower Saucon Fire Rescue, Kalynych was past Deputy Chief of the Catasauqua Fire Department and had served as Lehigh County’s Director of Emergency Management.

His lengthy fire and public safety services resume included being a lifetime member of the Hanover and Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire companies; former Chief of Special Operations (Technical Rescue & Hazardous Materials Response) for Lehigh County; and a part-time member of the Lehigh County District Attorney’s office’s Municipal Emergency Response Team (MERT).

A Sept. 1 statement from Lower Saucon Fire Rescue officials noted that Kalynych also served his country as a member of the federal Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team’s PA Task Force 1 and his state as a member of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Emergency Management USAR team’s PA Company 3.

“John was passionate and dedicated to training,” the statement said. “He served departments on the local level, and also traveled around the region as a Fire/Rescue Instructor for Bucks County Community College.”

Kalynych was a mentor to many members of the emergency services community throughout the state, it said, noting that “no matter your skill or experience level, John always inspired you to continued growth.”

The statement indicated that due to space restrictions at the park, fire apparatus will be there by invitation only Friday, when Kalynych’s family will begin to receive guests at 12:30 p.m.

Kalynych leaves behind two sons who are reportedly following in his footsteps as emergency responders, along with many friends who plan to pay tribute to him by attending the service Friday.

Lower Saucon Fire Rescue officials have asked that anyone planning to attend the memorial service arrive early, in order to allow adequate time for parking.

According to Kalynych’s obituary published Sept. 1 on Legacy.com, there will be parking for personal vehicles available in the lower parking areas at the park, with a shuttle service to transport mourners to the upper level pavilion where the visitation period and service will be held.

Polk Valley Park is located at 2068 Polk Valley Road, Hellertown, near the Saucon Valley School District campus.

The visition period for John Kalynych will be from 12:30 to 3 p.m., according to the obituary, in which those who wish to honor him with a donation are encouraged to contribute to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 (in support of his mother) or to The Burn Prevention Network, 1275 Glenlivet Dr., Suite 100-628, Allentown, PA 18106.