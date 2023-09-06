Steel City Paving Project Begins Thursday

A major road paving project involving many of the streets in Lower Saucon Township’s Steel City neighborhood is set to begin Thursday.

The $826,000 project was approved by Lower Saucon Township Council in June, with the bid for the work awarded to Bracalente Construction Inc. of Northampton.

The Steel City streets that are on the list to be repaved include Adams Avenue, Fritz Avenue, Mixsell Avenue, Mathews Avenue, Johnston Avenue, Roberts Avenue, Snyder Avenue, Gawell Avenue, Nemeth Drive, Ivywood Avenue, Jefferson Avenue, Saucon Avenue and Schwab Avenue.

That list represents the majority of the residential side streets in Steel City, which is located along the Lehigh River opposite Fremansburg and is the township’s most densely populated neighborhood.

Officials with the company that will be paving the streets said Steel City traffic and parking will be affected by the project.

According to a flyer from Bracalente Construction that was shared by the Lower Saucon Township Police Department, there will be no street parking on the roads that are being paved from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All of the work will be weather-dependent and the entire project is expected to take about a month to complete.

“Roads will be closed occasionally during our construction operations,” Bracalente Construction officials said. “Please prepare accordingly for possible delays.”

The main road into and out of Steel City–Riverside Drive–is not on the list of streets that will be paved as part of the project.

Lower Saucon Township has published a map of the streets that are being paved, which can be viewed on the township’s website.