John E. Carl, 79, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

John E. Carl (1944 – 2023)

John E. Carl, 79, of Lower Saucon Township, died Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Susan E. Carl, who died Nov. 9, 2022. John was born in Fountain Hill on Sept. 30, 1944 to the late Norman and Mary (DeFrancisco) Carl. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a Box Handler for UPS for 30 years, until retirement. John was a faithful member of Ebenezer New Reformed Church, Bingen, where he played in the church’s band. He was very musically inclined, playing every brass instrument imaginable. Besides the church, he played in the Legion Band and the U.S. Navy Band during his tour of service. A true outdoorsman, John enjoyed taxidermy, hunting and fishing.

SURVIVORS

John is survived by his loving daughters: Kellie (Lee) Sliker of Easton, Marybeth (Gus) Lijo of Watchung, N.J.; grandchildren: Meghan (Stephen Jr.) Weber, Katelynn McCullough, Alexander, Adrian and Luke Lijo, Cody Sliker; great-grandchildren: Trey and Carter Weber; sister: Norma Jean Antonelli of Bethlehem.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023 at the church, 3211 Bingen Road, Bingen. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Military honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown, following the service. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the military honors. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John’s name may be made to his church, 3211 Bingen Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.