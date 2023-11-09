Donate to Lower Saucon Police Dept.’s Food Drive

The Lower Saucon Township Police are holding a food drive to benefit the food bank at New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church in the township, and you can help by dropping off a donation.

The department announced Thursday that its Fill the Police Car Food Drive has been extended until Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 4 p.m.

Until then, simply bring your donation to the police department foyer weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The police department is located at 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem, Pa., in the Lower Saucon Township municipal complex.

Food banks often need additional donations during the holiday season, when visits by families in need tend to increase and donations sometimes decrease.