Local Churches, Organizations Hosting Free Thanksgiving Meal

If you or someone you know is in need of a complimentary meal, Saucon Valley area churches and organizations are planning one in celebration of Thanksgiving.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

If you or someone you know is in need of a complimentary meal, Saucon Valley area churches and organizations are planning one in celebration of Thanksgiving.

The free Thanksgiving Community Meal will be held Saturday, Nov. 18 from 12 to 2 p.m. at New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3233 Apples Church Road, Bethlehem, in Lower Saucon Township.

Reservations are required and should be made by calling 610-838-9471 by Friday, Nov. 10. A post about the dinner notes that reservations “must be made by each household” as opposed to being made by groups.

Anyone in need of transportation to the dinner should mention that when calling to place a reservation, it said.

The dinner has been advertised by the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397 on its electronic sign on Main Street in Hellertown, as well as on the organization’s Facebook page.

The Legion has also partnered with Bettler Brothers Racing’s Dinner for Winners program to provide 25 donated turkeys to local veterans this Thanksgiving, according to a post on the page.

“If you are a Hellertown/Lower Saucon veteran in need of a turkey for Thanksgiving, please contact the Legion,” it said.

The Legion will be hosting its annual Veterans Day Ceremony this Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Union Cemetery, which is located at Main and Walnut streets in Hellertown. The public is invited to attend.