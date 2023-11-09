John E. LaSure Jr., 61, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

John E. LaSure Jr., 61, of Bethlehem, died Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

John E. LaSure Jr. (1962 – 2023)

John E. LaSure Jr., 61, of Bethlehem, died Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. He was born in New York on Jan. 15, 1962 to the late John E. and Olga LaSure. John was a Project Manager/Owner of Amigo Communications and previously worked at New York University. He was the president of Christian Sport Bike Association (CSBA) for many years. John served our country faithfully in the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed motorcycles and cars.

SURVIVORS

John is survived by his partner of 15 years and recent fiancé, Lorraine Dominguez; children: Ashley E. (Kyle) Blake in Alabama; John E. LaSure III in Florida; grandchildren: April LaSure, Isaac Blake, Eli Blake, Ethan Blake.

SERVICES

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in John’s name may be made to Christian Sport Bike Association (CSBA).