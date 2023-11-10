Hellertown Woman Killed in Rt. 33 Crash

The person killed in a single vehicle accident on Rt. 33 in Bethlehem Township Wednesday has been identified by Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast as 40-year-old Surmaliz Valentin Ramos of Hellertown.

In an accident report shared Friday, police said that Valentin Ramos was driving a 2014 Toyota Scion TC northbound near mile marker 1.4 when she lost control of the vehicle around 7:15 p.m.

Mile marker 1.4 is located between the Lehigh River Bridge and the Freemansburg Avenue exit.

The police report stated that Valentin Ramos was traveling at “high rate of speed” when she lost control of the vehicle, which then exited the roadway and struck an embankment and trees.

Following the accident, she was taken to nearby St. Luke’s Anderson Campus, police said.

Lehigh Valley Live reported that Valentin Ramos’ cause of death was determined by the Northampton County coroner’s office to be blunt force injuries and that the death was ruled an accident.