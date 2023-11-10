Community Police Public Safety

Calls Requesting Donations for Hellertown Police Are a ‘Scam,’ Police Say

41 mins ago
Add Comment
by Josh Popichak
Hellertown Police Phone Scam

After local residents began reporting phone calls in which someone is requesting donations for the Hellertown Police Department, police announced that the calls are part of a “scam.”

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

After local residents began reporting phone calls in which someone is requesting donations for the Hellertown Police Department, police announced that the calls are part of a “scam.”

In a post on their Facebook page Thursday, Hellertown Police said that “residents are receiving calls from someone claiming to be from the Hellertown Police Department asking for donations.”

“This is a scam,” police said. “No officer or member or the department will call asking for donations at any time.”

As of Friday afternoon, the department’s post had been shared dozens of times.

One resident who commented on it said that when she refused to provide information to the caller, she was told a donation solicitation would arrive in the mail.

In response, police said they would like to see any mailers that are received.

The calls were also the subject of a post Thursday in the Hellertown, Pennsylvania Facebook group.

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

You may also like

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

View all posts

Leave a Comment