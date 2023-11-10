Calls Requesting Donations for Hellertown Police Are a ‘Scam,’ Police Say

After local residents began reporting phone calls in which someone is requesting donations for the Hellertown Police Department, police announced that the calls are part of a “scam.”

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

After local residents began reporting phone calls in which someone is requesting donations for the Hellertown Police Department, police announced that the calls are part of a “scam.”

In a post on their Facebook page Thursday, Hellertown Police said that “residents are receiving calls from someone claiming to be from the Hellertown Police Department asking for donations.”

“This is a scam,” police said. “No officer or member or the department will call asking for donations at any time.”

As of Friday afternoon, the department’s post had been shared dozens of times.

One resident who commented on it said that when she refused to provide information to the caller, she was told a donation solicitation would arrive in the mail.

In response, police said they would like to see any mailers that are received.

The calls were also the subject of a post Thursday in the Hellertown, Pennsylvania Facebook group.