$9,000 Reportedly Stolen in Mexican Restaurant Burglary

Right now it’s not looking like a very “Feliz Navidad” for the owners of Plaza Azteca, a Mexican restaurant located on Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township.

Township police said Thursday that the restaurant was robbed of approximately $9,000 during a break-in that occurred there last week.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said surveillance footage provided by the business shows a suspect entering the restaurant by breaking a window at around 3:34 a.m. Dec. 6.

Police said the point of entry was on the north side of the building, which does not face the main parking area and is below the level of adajcent Rt. 378.

Inside the restaurant, police said the suspect broke into an office and stole the cash from there.

The suspect was seen fleeing the building just three minutes after entering it, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary or information about the suspect(s) in the case is asked to contact Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or em****@lo*****************.org or to submit a tip through the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch Tipline.

Plaza Azteca opened in early February, in a building that previously housed the sports bars Taps Tavern and Starters Pub.

The restaurant is located on a pad site in front of the Saucon Square shopping center, which is home to numerous other businesses.