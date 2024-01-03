Diane L. (Miller) Swartz, 78 (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Diane L. (Miller) Swartz, 78, died early on the morning of Jan. 2, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

Diane L. (Miller) Swartz

Diane L. (Miller) Swartz, 78, died early on the morning of Jan. 2, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the wife of George W. Swartz Jr., with whom she shared 60 years of joyful marriage. She was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Pronchick) Miller of Spring City, Pa. She grew up in Spring City, where she attended school. After getting married in 1963, she moved to Bethlehem, where she continued to make her home. Diane worked for Salisbury School District as a head cook until her retirement. Diane enjoyed having a good time with her friends and family. She loved spending time in casinos, where she played poker and wished to “hit it big” someday. She made numerous trips to Las Vegas and loved the lights and activity of the Vegas Strip. Diane and her husband enjoyed country line dancing with their friends and eventually became instructors. She enjoyed baking and decorating cakes, as well as playing board games and cards with friends and family.

SURVIVORS

She is survived by her husband; children: Kimberly Aldin and her husband Richard, Robyn Reel and her husband David, and Kyle and his wife Lisa; 4 grandchildren; siblings: D. Larry Miller and Doris L. Gertenich; and numerous dear friends and extended family.

SERVICES

A celebration of her life will be planned for early spring. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements were made by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her honor to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.