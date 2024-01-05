Saucon Man Charged With Alleged Firearm Violation

A Lower Saucon Township man was recently charged with an alleged Firearms Act violation, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A Lower Saucon Township man was recently charged with an alleged Firearms Act violation, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast.

In a Jan. 2 news release, police said 29-year-old Justin Ray Petrucelli was driving a 1997 Ford F350 when he was stopped at Packer and W. Berwick streets in Easton around 1 a.m. New Year’s Eve.

The news release cited the alleged Firearms Act violation of altering or obliterating a serial number, “suspicion of DUI and possession of narcotic paraphernalia” as the reasons why Petrucelli was detained by police.

According to a case docket, Petrucelli was subsequently charged with Possessing a Firearm with an Altered Manufacturer’s Number (Felony 2), carrying a firearm without a license (Felony 3), possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), DUI-controlled substance (misdemeanor), driving with a suspended license (summary offense) and a motor vehicle lighting violation (summary offense).

Following a preliminary arraignment before Judge Douglas Schlegel on Dec. 31, Petrucelli was committed to Northampton County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of $50,000 bail, which according to the information in the docket had not been posted as of Jan. 5.

A preliminary hearing for Petrucelli is scheduled to be held Monday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. before Judge Daniel Corpora in Northampton County District Court 03-2-06, according to the docket.

No attorney for Petrucelli was listed.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged/cited by police are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop M, Belfast barracks and Northampton County court records.