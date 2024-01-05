Police

Saucon Man Charged With Alleged Firearm Violation

4 mins ago
Add Comment
by Josh Popichak
Pennsylvania PA State Police Trooper PSP

A Lower Saucon Township man was recently charged with an alleged Firearms Act violation, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A Lower Saucon Township man was recently charged with an alleged Firearms Act violation, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast.

In a Jan. 2 news release, police said 29-year-old Justin Ray Petrucelli was driving a 1997 Ford F350 when he was stopped at Packer and W. Berwick streets in Easton around 1 a.m. New Year’s Eve.

Police PSP Tool Bag Theft Bucks

The Pennsylvania State Police badge (FILE PHOTO)

The news release cited the alleged Firearms Act violation of altering or obliterating a serial number, “suspicion of DUI and possession of narcotic paraphernalia” as the reasons why Petrucelli was detained by police.

According to a case docket, Petrucelli was subsequently charged with Possessing a Firearm with an Altered Manufacturer’s Number (Felony 2), carrying a firearm without a license (Felony 3), possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), DUI-controlled substance (misdemeanor), driving with a suspended license (summary offense) and a motor vehicle lighting violation (summary offense).

Following a preliminary arraignment before Judge Douglas Schlegel on Dec. 31, Petrucelli was committed to Northampton County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of $50,000 bail, which according to the information in the docket had not been posted as of Jan. 5.

A preliminary hearing for Petrucelli is scheduled to be held Monday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. before Judge Daniel Corpora in Northampton County District Court 03-2-06, according to the docket.

No attorney for Petrucelli was listed.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged/cited by police are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop M, Belfast barracks and Northampton County court records.

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

You may also like

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

View all posts

Leave a Comment