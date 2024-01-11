Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Ann Nickles, 58, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Nickles, 58, of Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, at her residence. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Nickles, 58, of Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, at her residence. She was born in Fountain Hill on April 28, 1965, to the late Frank J. and Barbara A. (Bartholomew) Nickles. Cindy worked at Air Products and had many roles during her career, retiring as a supervisor. She loved her four Great Danes–Phoenix, Baby J, Stella and Layla–with all of her heart.

SURVIVORS

Cindy is survived by her brother Frank J. Nickles and his wife, Dianne, of Hellertown, and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

SERVICES

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Cindy’s name may be made to Furry Feet Rescue Inc., 771 S. Cottonwood Road, Walnutport, PA 18088 and/or Slate Belt Animal Advocacy Group Inc., 507 E. Mountain Ave., Pen Argyl, PA 18071.