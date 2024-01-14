The Hon. Benjamin F. Muschlitz, 76, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Benjamin F. Muschlitz (1947 – 2024)

The Hon. Benjamin F. Muschlitz, 76, formerly of Hellertown, Pa., of Cape Coral, Fla., died Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 at the VNA Hospice of St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of Sandra Lee (Weiss) Muschlitz. Ben was born in Bethlehem on Feb. 20, 1947 to Benjamin F. and Bambina M. (Romano) Muschlitz. He was a Senior Staff Accountant at the former Bethlehem Steel from 1968 until his retirement in 2003 and was a Business Analyst for PPL. Ben was a 1965 graduate of Hellertown High School and studied accounting and finance at Bethlehem Business School. He was mayor of the Borough of Hellertown from 1993 to 1997, served on its council in 1979 and was council president from 1988 to 1991. He was also Executive Secretary and Treasurer of the Mid-Eastern County Association of Boroughs for 25 years. He served on the Zoning Hearing Board and Planning Commission of the Borough of Hellertown and was past president of the Lehigh Valley Muscular Dystrophy Association, past president of the Saucon Valley Jaycees and served in various state and national Jaycee chairmanships. He was a Jaycee International Senator; Outstanding Young Man of the Year for Saucon Valley; served on the Joint Planning Commission of Lehigh and Northampton Counties; was a member of the Lehigh Valley Industrial Development Commission; served on the Saucon Valley Community Center board of directors; and was a member of the Delhigh and Cape Coral Power squadrons. He traveled extensively and completely around the world. He will be remembered for his great love of boating on the Chesapeake Bay.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 55 years, he is also survived by siblings: Robert A. (Elaine) Muschlitz of Millersville, Harriet C. (Kevin) Nevil of Eldred, McKean County, Pa.; nieces and nephews.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to visitation periods from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024 and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period Thursday will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will be at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ben’s name may be made to the Good Shepherd Home, 601 St. John St., Allentown, PA 18103.