Accumulating Snow Possible Monday Night and Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for accumulating snow for Lehigh, Northampton and upper Bucks counties Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The advisory for 2 to 4 inches of snow and a possible light glaze of ice across eastern Pennsylvania will be in effect from 7 p.m. Monday until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

With temperatures expected to remain below freezing all day Monday, any precipitation that falls will remain frozen on the ground, which could lead to slick conditions on area roadways.

The frozen precipitation could be especially problematic for the Tuesday morning commute, and the NWS warned that motorists should “plan on slippery road conditions.”

If schools are closed due to the winter weather Tuesday, it will be the first snow day for most students and staff in nearly two years, on account of last year’s nearly snow-free winter season.

There will be another opportunity for snow later in the week, according to the latest forecast for the Lehigh Valley, which shows a 50 percent chance of snow on Friday.

Just as newsworthy as any snow that falls will be the colder-than-normal temperatures that are anticipated this week, when high temperatures will struggle to surpass the freezing point.

The forecast for Allentown calls for Saturday to be the coldest day. A forecast high of 23 and low of 13 could also be compounded by wind chill, as it notes that “blustery” conditions are expected.

The average high tempearture this time of year is around 35 degrees and the average low is around 20; averages that are calculated based on nearly a century of temperature records at Allentown.

In the wake of this past weekend’s rain and wind storm, scattered power outages remain across the area, and with the colder weather coming restoring power is a high priority. According to the PPL outage center map, the total number of customers without power as of 5:30 a.m. Monday was around 8,000. On Sunday nearly 45,000 customers were in the dark at the peak of the outages.

Some of the largest areas still without power are in upper Bucks County, where nearly 200 PPL customers who live near Richlandtown Pike in Richland Township were without it Monday morning.

Approximately 30 customers along Polk Valley Road in Lower Saucon Township should have power restored by 11 p.m. Monday, according to outage center data.