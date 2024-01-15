Apartment Seeker Defrauded Out of $475: Police

A woman who was trying to find an apartment instead ended up finding a scam, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

In a news release Monday, police said the 37-year-old Williams Township woman lost $475 that was sent via Venmo “for a security deposit prior to signing a contract” for the apartment.

They addd that the listing for the rental unit appeared on Facebook Marketplace earlier this month.

Anyone with information related to the case is being asked to contact PSP-Belfast.