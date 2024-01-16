Patric T. Shea, 86, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Patric T. Shea, 86, of Bethlehem, died Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the VNA Hospice of St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

Patric T. Shea (1937 – 2024)

Patric T. Shea, 86, of Bethlehem, died Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the VNA Hospice of St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. He was married to Catherine S. (Small) Shea. Patric was born in Batavia, N.Y., on Jan. 21, 1937 to the late Thomas Edward and Marjorie (Spalding). He was a Chemical and Nuclear Engineer at GPU Nuclear, Parsippany, N.J., for many years until retiring. Patric was a member of St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, Bethlehem, and was a former station engineer for WDIY, Bethlehem. He enjoyed amateur radios.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 21 years, he is survived by children: Bridget M. (Hasan) Arik of London, Katie T. Shea of Atlanta, Ga., Michael H. Shea of Sausalito, Calif.; stepchildren: Rebecca (Vincent) Lattari of Gibsonia, Jessica Hoffman (Tom Siegenthaler) of Spring Mills; five grandchildren.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to his service at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 at St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, 980 Bridle Path Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Patric’s name may be made to his church.