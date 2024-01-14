Lower Saucon Police Tell Some Residents to Stay Inside

Sunday’s gusty winds brought down trees and power lines, and in Lower Saucon Township one outage prompted a warning from police.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Sunday’s gusty winds brought down trees and power lines, and in Lower Saucon Township one outage prompted a warning from police.

At around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Lower Saucon Police issued an alert via their Nixle channel to some residents who live north of Seidersville Road near Rt. 378 to stay inside due to a “dangerous wire and electrical hazard.”

“All people north of Seidersville Road on old Philadelphia Pike, please stay in your home,” the alert said.

Old Philadelphia Pike intersects with Rt. 378 near the top of South Mountain, just south of the traffic light at Puggy Lane.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday more than 300 PPL customers in that area were without power, according to the utility’s outage map.

In an adjacent swath of territory spanning Lower Saucon, Upper Saucon and Salisbury Townships and extending south into upper Bucks County, more than 1,800 PPL customers were in the dark, per the map.

Another 2,500 customers were without electricity in two parts of South Bethlehem.

All of the outages are weather-related, according to the information provided by PPL, and the estimate for restoration of service for all three areas was 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Due to the high winds, more than 45,000 PPL customers throughout eastern Pennsylvania were without electricity as of late Sunday.