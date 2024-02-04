Richard L. Freed, 89, of Steel City (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Richard L. Freed, 89, of Steel City, died Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 at his home. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Richard L. Freed (1934 – 2024)

Richard L. Freed, 89, of Steel City, died Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 at his home. He was the husband of the late Georgina M. Freed, who passed away on Aug. 6, 2018. Richard was born in Telford on Dec. 11, 1934 to the late John H. and Lizzie (Landis) Freed. He was a butcher at Hatfield Meats for many years, until his retirement. Richard was a member of Steel City Mennonite Church and enjoyed reading his Bible. He was a collector of coins and enjoyed fishing, pig pens and sports.

SURVIVORS

Richard is survived by his daughter: Lydia Kathryn Freed of Allentown; siblings: Leroy L. (Amanda) of Missouri, Elizabeth L. (Reggie) Allred of Durham, N.C., Clarence L. (Eddie Martinez) of Bechtelsville, Esther L. Hagg of East Greenville, Marcus L. of London, Ohio, Miriam (Glenn) Hunsberger of Telford; grandchildren: Jonathan (Amanda) Freed, Nicole (Tiffany Peace) Freed, Katie Jean (Peter) Roache; great-grandchildren: Mariah, Aradia, Matthew, Erin. He was predeceased by a son: Timothy L.; and siblings: Ralph, John, Stanley, Ruth, Naomi.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to Richard’s visitation period from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 at the Steel City Mennonite Church, 2137 Mixsell Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18015. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richard’s name may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 and/or his church.