Thomas V. Aldrich, of Hanover Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Thomas V. Aldrich (1958 – 2024)

Thomas V. Aldrich, of Hanover Township, Northampton County, died Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg from complications caused by congestive heart failure. He was born in Elmhurst, Ill., on Feb. 2, 1958, to Mary Lee (Summerfield) of Hudson, Mass., formerly of Bethlehem, Pa., and the late Reuben J. Aldrich Sr. Tom graduated from Freedom High School in 1976 and then Lehigh University in 1981 as a Mechanical Engineer. He belonged to the Sigma Phi Fraternity and he was glad to have maintained friendships with some of his brothers for all these years, in addition to childhood and high school friends. While working in Michigan, Maryland, New York, California and Pennsylvania, Tom picked up the hobbies of scuba diving, bicycle riding, gun enthusiasm, woodworking and following politics. He was also an avid movie watcher. He returned to his hometown in 2000, where he worked as a Sales Engineer. For 25 years, he enjoyed the company of his Bella Vista neighbors, who became close friends and with whom he established traditions that will hopefully live on. He had great pride in ownership and took care of his Craftsman-style home, and for many years handled remodeling and projects of all kinds himself.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his mother, Tom leaves behind his loving siblings: Reuben J. Aldrich Jr., and his wife Kanok-On Aldrich, of Houston, Texas; Lee Ann Thompson, and her husband Robert J. Thompson, of Maynard, Mass.; nieces: Taylor Thompson of Braintree, Mass.; Rachel Thompson of Maynard, Mass.; Aunt Rosemary Kellum; ten first cousins. He was predeceased by two aunts, three uncles and a first cousin.

SERVICES

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tom’s name may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or at Heart.org/en/affiliates/pennsylvania.