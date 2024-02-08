‘Cross Pizza’ Breathes New Life Into Old Leithsville Inn

A landmark property in Lower Saucon Township has a new lease on life thanks to its new owner and the family restaurant he just opened there.

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

A landmark property in Lower Saucon Township has a new lease on life thanks to its new owner and the family restaurant he just opened there.

Joaquin Gordillo of Bethlehem is the chef-owner of Cross Pizza, which opened Wednesday in the former Leithsville Inn on Rt. 412.

Gordillo purchased the property last August. Since then, he and a team of helpers have renovated the historic building, which is located at the bottom of Flint Hill Road in the village of Leithsville.

A veteran of the local food industry, Gordillo said he was drawn to the property in part because of its prominent location at a major intersection near Hellertown.

On Thursday, he proudly showed off the renovations to the first floor, which boasts new bathrooms, lighting, flooring, paint and a custom-built pizza counter and case, among other things.

Gordillo credited his nephew, who works on construction projects in New York City, with helping him complete much of the work.

And Cross Pizza is very much a family business, he noted. Gordillo’s teenage son is already working behind the counter and the restaurant is named after his wife.

In addition to plain and specialty pizzas, such as buffalo chicken and the “Leithsville Loaded” (which features sausage, pepperoni, peppers, onions and black olives), Cross Pizza’s menu features an appetizer section, wings, stromboli, sandwiches, classic Italian entrees such as Shrimp Scampi and Chicken Alfredo, and several salads.

Along with whole pies, pizza can be purchased by the slice, and everything on the menu is available for dine-in, takeout or delivery.

Gordillo said he plans to offer delivery via popular food ordering apps such DoorDash in the near future.

He is also planning to distribute copies of his menu to local residents by mail in phases, and hire more staff as the business grows.

The restaurant accepts all major credit cards and parking is available in the building’s lot. Its second floor features two apartments, which Gordillo said have also been renovated.

Cross Pizza is located at 2006 Leithsville Road, Hellertown, and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Gordillo said Sunday’s closing time will probably be at 8 p.m.

For more information, or to place an order, call 484-852-1381. For photos of the menu, see below.