‘Cross Pizza’ Breathes New Life Into Old Leithsville Inn

50 seconds ago
by Josh Popichak

A landmark property in Lower Saucon Township has a new lease on life thanks to its new owner and the family restaurant he just opened there.

Cross Pizza

The renovated dining room inside the former Leithsville Inn features new flooring, new paint and new lighting. Cross Pizza owner Joaquin Gordillo spent nearly six months renovating the building’s lower and upper floors after purchasing it last August.

Joaquin Gordillo of Bethlehem is the chef-owner of Cross Pizza, which opened Wednesday in the former Leithsville Inn on Rt. 412.

Gordillo purchased the property last August. Since then, he and a team of helpers have renovated the historic building, which is located at the bottom of Flint Hill Road in the village of Leithsville.

A veteran of the local food industry, Gordillo said he was drawn to the property in part because of its prominent location at a major intersection near Hellertown.

On Thursday, he proudly showed off the renovations to the first floor, which boasts new bathrooms, lighting, flooring, paint and a custom-built pizza counter and case, among other things.

Gordillo credited his nephew, who works on construction projects in New York City, with helping him complete much of the work.

And Cross Pizza is very much a family business, he noted. Gordillo’s teenage son is already working behind the counter and the restaurant is named after his wife.

In addition to plain and specialty pizzas, such as buffalo chicken and the “Leithsville Loaded” (which features sausage, pepperoni, peppers, onions and black olives), Cross Pizza’s menu features an appetizer section, wings, stromboli, sandwiches, classic Italian entrees such as Shrimp Scampi and Chicken Alfredo, and several salads.

Along with whole pies, pizza can be purchased by the slice, and everything on the menu is available for dine-in, takeout or delivery.

Gordillo said he plans to offer delivery via popular food ordering apps such DoorDash in the near future.

He is also planning to distribute copies of his menu to local residents by mail in phases, and hire more staff as the business grows.

The restaurant accepts all major credit cards and parking is available in the building’s lot. Its second floor features two apartments, which Gordillo said have also been renovated.

Cross Pizza is located at 2006 Leithsville Road, Hellertown, and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Gordillo said Sunday’s closing time will probably be at 8 p.m.

For more information, or to place an order, call 484-852-1381. For photos of the menu, see below.

Cross Pizza

Cross Pizza opened at 2006 Leithsville Road, Hellertown, on Wednesday, Feb. 7. The new restaurant is housed in the former Leithsville Inn; a local landmark located at the intersection of Rt. 412 and Flin Hill Road.

Cross Pizza features a custom-built counter with a pizza display case for all of its pies. Behind the counter is the pizza oven.

A ‘half and half’ pizza is displayed in the case at Cross Pizza, which opened Wednesday, Feb. 7 in Lower Saucon Township.

Pizza is available for purchase by the slice at Cross Pizza. In addition to plain slices, the restaurant’s menu features a Walking Taco Slice and a Loaded Fry Slice “piled high…with melted cheddar jack cheese,” French fries, bacon bits and a dollop of sour cream.

Pizza Hellertown

The specialty pizzas listed in Cross Pizza’s menu include Chicken Penne Alla Vodka; Leithsville Loaded; CBR (bacon, ranch, chicken); Buffalo Chicken; Whiteout (garlic oil, mozzarella, ricotta, fresh basil); and Meat Lovers.

A rectangular margherita style pizza is displayed in Cross Pizza’s case.

Cold beverages–including soda, Gatorade and spring water–are available to purchase.

Cross Pizza

The Cross Pizza menu includes cheesesteaks and other sandwiches, wings, stromboli, fries, onion rings, calamari and of course, pizza. Owner Joaquin Gordillo said his restaurant’s name was inadvertently listed as ‘Crossing Pizza’ due to a mistake at the printer’s. He said he plans to have menus featuring the correct name printed.

The menu features classic Italian favorites in its entree section.

Several different types of salad are available to order.

