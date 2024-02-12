John ‘Jack’ Ungurean, 92, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

John ‘Jack’ Ungurean (1931 – 2024)

John “Jack” Ungurean, 92, of Bethlehem, died peacefully on Feb. 11, 2024. He was the husband of the late Elaine Ungurean for 62 years. Jack was born in Bethlehem on Nov. 28, 1931 to the late John R. Ungurean and Katherine T. (Burke). Jack was a 1949 graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School, where he starred on the basketball team leading them to a ’49 Conference Championship. After high school he enlisted in the Marine Corps and served his country during the Korean War. He worked for Liberty Square Medical Center for over 50 years until retiring in 2016. He is affectionally remembered for his work ethic and devotion to family. A loving parent and grandparent, he was present with his wife at every event involving his children and grandchildren. Jack was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Church, Bethlehem Township.

SURVIVORS

John is survived by his daughters: Gale E. wife of Michael Murphy, Terry A. wife of Matthew Capuano, Lori A. wife of Richard Fiebrantz, all of Bethlehem; brother: Thomas Gentilcore of California; grandchildren: John A. Sydlowski, Kristen E. Beck, Lora M. Bastin, Danielle A. Domitrovits; great-grandchildren: Ethan and Kelsey Beck, Kaylee and Gavin Sydlowski, Allison Bastin, Jackson Domitrovits.

SERVICES

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help for the immediate family. There will be no calling hours. Online memorial tributes may be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in his name to Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church, 3219 Santee Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017.