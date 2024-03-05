Jeremiah David ‘Dave’ Kiefer (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Jeremiah David ‘Dave’ Kiefer (1948 – 2024)

Jeremiah David “Dave” Kiefer passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2024, at his home in Bethlehem, Pa., surrounded by the warmth and love of his wife and children. This marked a graceful end to his journey with Lewy Body dementia in recent years. Dave Kiefer was born on Feb. 23, 1948, in the small town of Elwood, Ind., to the late Jeremiah and Rita (Higgins) Kiefer. Dave began high school at Brebeuf Preparatory School in Indiana, then moved to Maryland, eventually graduating from St. Mary’s High School in downtown Annapolis, Md. While at St. Mary’s, Dave excelled in football, basketball and lacrosse, earning induction into the St. Mary’s High School athletic hall of fame. It was there that he met Elizabeth (Kimball) Kiefer, the love of his life, and together they continued their journey to the University of Maryland, where Dave played Division 1 lacrosse for the perennial national powerhouse, the University of Maryland Terrapins. Remarkably, despite being new to lacrosse as a junior in high school, Dave’s natural talent and athleticism earned him an athletic scholarship to UMD. Shortly after college, Dave and Lib married and became the proud parents of Susan (Kiefer) Eustace, Mark Kiefer and Christine Kiefer. Dave cherished his family more than anything in the world and was delighted for the family to expand through the marriages of his children to Eric Eustace, Audra (Sciandra) Kiefer and Jeff Fleig. Dave worked for 40 years in various accounting and finance roles at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physical Lab in Laurel, Md. Soon after their first grandchildren were born in 2011, Dave and Lib chose to sell their dream home in Annapolis and moved to Bethlehem. Over the last 13 years, whether it was cheering from innumerable sidelines, helping to blow out candles on birthday cakes or playing dress-up in the basement, there was nothing that Dave enjoyed more than spending time with one of his six grandchildren: Truman, Anderson, Beckett, Cole, Fiona and Gwen.

SURVIVORS

Dave is survived by his loving and supportive siblings Sue (and Frank) Deckelman of Rockville, Md., Patty Kiefer of Harpers Ferry, W.V., Mike (and Ken) Winegrad of Severna Park, Md., Chris (and Becca) Kiefer of Gettysburg, Pa., and his brother-in-law Ron Mather of Baltimore, Md. Dave was predeceased by his sister, Sarah (Kiefer) Mather. As fiercely competitive as he was on a basketball court or field, Dave was equally as kind, thoughtful and generous. And many would say he was by far the most hysterical person they have ever met. Dave loved so many people and so many aspects of life, but above all, he cherished his family and his friends. At every time and place in his life, without any effort or intention, Dave was adored by those around him, from the lifelong friends he made at St. Mary’s in Annapolis to the wonderful friends that he made during this last year at the Saucon Valley Community Center; from his Maryland college lacrosse teammates to his neighbors in Hillsmere, Gingerville and the Saucon Valley area; from his nieces and nephews to his brothers and sisters; and, more than anything, Dave was adored by his wife, children and grandchildren. There is no doubt that Dave will be missed tremendously. The depth of our grief is a simple reflection of the depth of our love. Although we grieve the loss of his physical life, Dave will be remembered forever in the hearts and minds of so many who he touched during his incredible 76-year journey.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Dave’s Life at 12 noon on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at The First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem, 2344 Center St., Bethlehem, PA 18017.

CELEBRATORY LUNCHEON

Following the Celebration of Life Service, friends and family are invited to a celebratory luncheon at 2 p.m. at the Steel Club, 700 Linden Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. To share an expression of sympathy with Dave’s family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dave’s name to the Saucon Valley Community Center, 323 Northampton St., Hellertown, PA 18055.