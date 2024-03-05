PennDOT Vehicle, Tractor-Trailer Involved in Broadway Accident

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

An accident involving a tractor-trailer and a state-owned Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) vehicle temporarily disrupted traffic on Broadway in Fountain Hill Tuesday.

The accident occurred near the intersection of N. Hoffert Street and Broadway shortly before 10 a.m., and drew borough police, state police and PennDOT officials to the scene.

A Fountain Hill police officer who was at the scene described the collision as minor and said it involved contact between the vehicles’ mirrors.

Black plastic debris from at least one of the vehicles littered the street in the area of the crash scene, where traffic on Broadway was temporarily reduced to one lane.

With the tractor-trailer stopped in the westbound lane just west of N. Hoffert Street, some drivers struggled to see around it and instead opted to detour down N. Hoffert or other streets.

The police officer said the accident was unrelated to the unfinished northeast corner of the Broadway/Hoffert Street intersection, where the installation of an ADA-accessible ramp was left incomplete after sidewalks and curbs along much of the borough’s Broadway corridor were replaced as part of a project last year.

A sign that advises pedestrians that the sidewalk is closed, plastic temporary fencing and debris are still located at the corner, and have restricted visibility for cross traffic turning out of N. Hoffert Street for months. It remains unclear why the small portion of the large project has been left unfinished.