PennDOT Vehicle, Tractor-Trailer Involved in Broadway Accident

3 mins ago
by Josh Popichak
Broadway Accident Fountain Hill

An accident involving a tractor-trailer and a PennDOT vehicle disrupted traffic along Broadway in Fountain Hill Tuesday morning.

The Maine-licensed tractor-trailer involved in the accident was stopped facing westbound on Broadway, reducing it to one lane. Some drivers opted to detour down nearby side streets rather than try to drive around the truck.

An accident involving a tractor-trailer and a state-owned Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) vehicle temporarily disrupted traffic on Broadway in Fountain Hill Tuesday.

The accident occurred near the intersection of N. Hoffert Street and Broadway shortly before 10 a.m., and drew borough police, state police and PennDOT officials to the scene.

A Fountain Hill police officer who was at the scene described the collision as minor and said it involved contact between the vehicles’ mirrors.

Black plastic debris from at least one of the vehicles littered the street in the area of the crash scene, where traffic on Broadway was temporarily reduced to one lane.

With the tractor-trailer stopped in the westbound lane just west of N. Hoffert Street, some drivers struggled to see around it and instead opted to detour down N. Hoffert or other streets.

The police officer said the accident was unrelated to the unfinished northeast corner of the Broadway/Hoffert Street intersection, where the installation of an ADA-accessible ramp was left incomplete after sidewalks and curbs along much of the borough’s Broadway corridor were replaced as part of a project last year.

A sign that advises pedestrians that the sidewalk is closed, plastic temporary fencing and debris are still located at the corner, and have restricted visibility for cross traffic turning out of N. Hoffert Street for months. It remains unclear why the small portion of the large project has been left unfinished.

Several PennDOT vehicles line Broadway following an accident that involved one of them and a tractor-trailer. Police said the accident involved contact between mirrors. Both borough and state police responded to the accident scene near Broadway and N. Hoffert Street.

Crash Broadway Fountain Hill

A Fountain Hill Police vehicle is parked in the intersection of N. Hoffert Street and Broadway following an accident that involved a tractor-trailer and a PennDOT vehicle Tuesday morning. Plastic debris from the accident can be seen in the street.

An unfinished work area at the intersection of N. Hoffert Street and Broadway in Fountain Hill partially obstructs the view of a PennDOT vehicle that was involved in an accident in the area Tuesday. Borough police said the crash involved contact between the mirrors on the vehicle and a tractor-trailer.

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

