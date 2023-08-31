Rt. 378 Gas Main Work, Broadway Paving Project Affecting Traffic

Motorists on Rt. 378/Wyandotte Street in Bethlehem can expect to encounter delays for permitted UGI gas main work during the first few weeks of September.

Motorists on Rt. 378/Wyandotte Street in South Bethlehem can expect to encounter delays for permitted UGI gas main work during the first few weeks of September–and if they try to detour around the tie-ups via Broadway in the city and neighboring Fountain Hill borough, they may also encounter road construction-related congestion there.

PennDOT announced the Rt. 378 work this week in an update, in which it said it will be taking place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. between Sassafras Street and the Five Points intersection.

PennDOT said there will be lane restrictions with flagging for the work, which is taking place on a heavily-traveled section of road that is one of the primary north-south routes in the city.

Rt. 378 in Bethlehem and neighboring Lower Saucon Township has been the subject of intermittent restrictions for utility-related and other improvements over the past few years.

Another major thoroughfare in the area, Broadway in Fountain Hill borough, is currently under construction as part of a large-scale project that is now in its milling and paving phase.

On Thursday morning, the road was reduced to one-lane with orange cones and flaggers in place at intersections while road crews worked on the closed lane.

The weekday work on Broadway is taking place during the daytime and has caused traffic backups in the area, including in Salisbury Township, according to recent posts in the Facebook group Complainers of Fountain Hill.