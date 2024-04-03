New Bill Aims to Prevent Costly Water Mega-Bills

A state House of Representatives hearing examined legislation (H.B. 905) proposed by Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-133) that would require municipal water utilities and public utility companies to send customers a notice if the water usage of a property increases by 50 percent or more in a single month.

The Pennsylvania House Majority Policy Committee held a hearing Tuesday to discuss possible laws that could help protect consumers from costly water mega-bills caused by leaks in homes and businesses.

The hearing examined legislation (H.B. 905) proposed by Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-133) that would require municipal water utilities and public utility companies to send customers a notice if the water usage of a property increases by 50 percent or more in a single month.

“Pennsylvania’s housing stock is among the oldest in the nation, and while residents can responsibly plan for expected repairs, being blindsided by an unseen water leak and unusually high water bill can financially cripple a family and household,” McNeill said. “Residents are often unaware of an issue until a bill–sometimes only mailed quarterly–arrives with hundreds or even thousands more owed than expected. When a water bill increases, so does the sewer bill, which creates an even larger financial issue.”

The committee also heard testimony about how so-called smart meters can help detect and prevent leaks, and about the use of advanced metering infrastructure that places monitoring in the hands of homeowners.

“Consumers can be protected, especially if smart meters are installed and utility companies can flag an otherwise unseen and unknown leak that could otherwise result in a nightmare scenario for a homeowner,” said Chairman of the House Majority Policy Committee Ryan Bizzarro (D-3). Bizzarro noted that testimony from a public water authority indicated it “would prefer the use of advanced metering infrastructure, which places monitoring in the homeowner’s hands.”

The hearing featured testimony from residents Mark Weber and Kelly Chevalier as well as representatives from Lehigh County Authority and American Water, a news release said.

McNeill’s legislative district in Lehigh County includes portions of the city of Bethlehem, Hanover Township, Whitehall Township, Catasauqua, Coplay and Fountain Hill. Bizzarro represents Millcreek and Fairview townships, Erie County, in the State House of Representatives.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.