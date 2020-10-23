No Rain Date Ep. 25: Eric Bartosz, Author of BAR40

Welcome to Ep. 25 of No Rain Date, your weekly podcast featuring local news and interviews in the Lehigh Valley. This week’s guest is Eric Bartosz, a personal development author and coach whose new book is all about the 52-week, game-changing program he developed called BAR40. If you’re over 2020 and already thinking about improving your life in 2021, you’ll want to listen to Eric’s entire interview. Josh has a roundup of the latest local news and Rief has a preview of Friday’s football game, when the Panthers will take on Northwestern Lehigh. Don’t forget that No Rain Date is available for download/listening on iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Tunein and Google Play–in addition to Saucon Source. Each episode features local news, sports and in-depth interviews with people making a difference in our area. To learn more, suggest a guest or share feedback please email josh@sauconsource.com.

Check out the trailer for this week’s episode: