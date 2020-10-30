No Rain Date Ep. 26: Fred Rooney, Attorney & Advocate for Change

Welcome to Ep. 26 of No Rain Date, your weekly Lehigh Valley podcast featuring local news and in-depth interviews. This week our guest is Fred Rooney, an attorney whose work on improving access to legal services has improved thousands of people’s lives in the U.S. and worldwide. Fred, who has been called “the father of legal incubators,” shares his journey with us, from social worker to law student to Fulbright Specialist. Josh has a roundup of the latest local news and Rief has a preview of Saucon Valley’s game against the Palisades Pirates, which was postponed Friday. Don’t forget that No Rain Date is available for download and subscription on iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Tunein and Google Play–in addition to Saucon Source. Each episode features local news, sports and in-depth interviews with people making a difference in our area. To learn more, suggest a guest or share feedback please email josh@sauconsource.com.

Listen to sneak previews of Fred’s interview in the trailers for this week’s episode, below.