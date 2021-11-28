No Rain Date No Rain Date Ep. 82: LV-Based Voice Actor Brian S. Atwood Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:05:47 Share Share Link Embed

On Episode 82 of No Rain Date, our special guest is a man who had to try using many different voices–literally–in order to find his own. Voice actor and instructor Brian S. Atwood explains that while his talent at impersonating everyone from Homer Simpson to Jimmy Stewart was what he thought would help him break into voice acting, it was ultimately his decision to use his own voice that helped launch his successful career following jobs with The Philadelphia Orchestroa and at Sirius Radio. In recent years, Atwood has raised his voice for such well-known clients as the Smithsonian Institution, General Electric, Nissan, Walmart, Pfizer Pharmaceuticals and Wikipedia, and his voice-over work has been featured on History Channel, H2, truTV, American Heroes Channel and HLN television programs, as well as in various national radio, internet and TV ad campaigns. Today, Atwood also stays busy by helping to train the next generation of voice actors as an instructor at Northampton Community College. As always, Josh has a news roundup of the latest local news, including a story about a local boy’s role playing Tiny Tim in Civic Theatre of Allentown’s production of “A Christmas Carol” and a feature about the newest member of the Saucon Valley Alumni Association’s Wall of Fame.

