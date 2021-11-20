No Rain Date NRD Ep. 81: Santa is Coming to Hellertown for Light Up Night Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 00:42:40 Share Share Link Embed

Live reindeer flying in from the North Pole for the ceremony? Free hot chocolate for everyone, along with the opportunity to tell Jolly Old St. Nick what’s on your Christmas wish list? Check, check and check. We’re talking about Light Up Night, the traditional kickoff to the holiday season in the Saucon Valley, of course, and the fact that it’s coming back at full size this year after adapting to meet stringent COVID-19 safety guidelines in 2020. On Episode 81 of No Rain Date, our special guests are two of Santa’s biggest helpers in Hellertown: the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Jessica O’Donnell and Lauren Bertucci, who have all the details about what’s new and different for Light Up Night 2021. One change visitors will notice is the addition of craft stands. In fact, attendees can expect to find more than 50 vendors at this year’s Light Up Night, which will be held Saturday, Nov. 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. in Dimmick Park. Ice sculpting, live music, food and beverage vendors, cash wagon rides, children’s activities and Santa’s arrival on a fire truck will also be part of the fun. As always, Josh has a news roundup of the latest local news, including other holiday events you’ll want to put on your calendar.

