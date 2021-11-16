Hellertown’s Light Up Night Scheduled to Make Grand Return

Est. Read Time: 5 mins

Hellertown’s annual holiday tree-lighting ceremony, Light Up Night, is scheduled to make its return on Friday, Nov. 26, and the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce some festive new additions for this year’s event.

The COVID pandemic forced the event’s planners to pivot in 2020 and organize a virtual tree-lighting as part of what they called the Holiday Weekend Extravaganza.

The hybrid, drive-through event was well received, but event planners and members of the community alike are looking forward to the return of the more traditional ceremony, which has featured Santa Claus, ice carvers, live reindeer and even a snow camel in past years.

Light Up Night 2021 will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. in Hellertown’s Dimmick Park. This year’s ceremony will have an increased emphasis on craft vendors, according to Jessica O’Donnell, EVP of Affiliated Chambers for the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“Opportunities for these craft vendors were put on pause, so we really emphasized it this year,” O’Donnell said.

Craft vendors will be stationed outside throughout Dimmick Park, as well as inside the Dewey Fire Company’s social club, Frontline at the Dewey.

Over two-dozen craft vendors have already been announced, some of which members of the community may recognize from the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market.

Indoor craft vendors already announced include:

Amy’s Crocheted Creations

Author Larry L. Deibert

Creative Baskets by Donna

Crochet Creations by Cathy/Boards by Dave

Deborah McGinley

Dreams in Resin

For the Love of Tumblers

Foxy Blooms

Hippie Momma Soap Co.

LilyBean Cottage

Lipstick on a Pig

LUV Knitting

Pixel Panda – Otaku Now

Pottery by Magen

Purrfect Handcrafted Soaps, LLC

Spaceman Leather and Gifts, LLC

Tie Dye Creations

Tornnotions

Wickit Wonders

Light Up Night is still accepting outdoor craft vendor applications to participate in this year’s ceremony. Interested craft vendors can email jessicao@lehighvalleychamber.org to learn more about the opportunity.

Live reindeer will be flying in from the North Pole once again for this year’s ceremony. The reindeer will be stationed in the Dewey Fire Co. parking lot as they have in past Light Up Nights.

Sculpted Ice Works Inc. is also returning to Light Up Night this year, and O’Donnell said they have exciting new demonstrations planned for this year’s event. Their demonstrations will run from 5 to 8 p.m.

Hellertown’s Steel Club is once again offering cash wagon rides this year. Adults pay $8 and children pay $5 for a relaxing wagon ride to the Steel Club and back.

Of course, Santa Claus will make his usual appearance at Light Up Night. Children and families are invited to meet Santa following the tree lighting ceremony, however pictures will be taken alongside Santa rather than on his lap this year due to COVID restrictions.

New additions to this year’s event include caroling performances from the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Community Chorus and the Saucon Valley High School Challenge Choir.

The Saucon Valley Middle School’s performance of Cinderella is another new addition to this year’s ceremony.

Below is the full schedule of events:

5 p.m., Performance by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Community Chorus

5:10 p.m., Performance from Saucon Valley Middle School’s production of Cinderella

5:30 p.m., Demonstration by the Saucon Valley Karate Academy students

5:45 p.m., Pledge to the Flag by the Saucon Valley Cub Scout Pack 349, and the national anthem sung by the Saucon Valley High School Challenge Choir

6 p.m., Caroling by the Saucon Valley Girl Scouts

6:15 p.m., Dance performances from the En Avant School of Dance

6:45 p.m., Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber and elected officials welcome, and Invocation from Minister Jaime Vannostrand of Christ Lutheran Church; Tree Lighting Ceremony

7 p.m., Santa arrives!

7:10 p.m., Caroling by the Saucon Valley High School Challenge Choir

7:10 p.m., Pictures in front of the stage with Santa and Santa Giveaway

7:50 p.m., Music provided by the Saucon Valley High School Band

Light Up Night always features delicious local food and drink offerings, and this year’s ceremony will be no different.

“I encourage people to drink up and come hungry, because fifteen percent of the proceeds will come back to ensure that this event happens year after year,” O’Donnell said.

Adult beverages will be provided by Black River Farms and Lost Tavern Brewing.

Food vendors will include ChefMeals, Cone Appetit, Cosmic Kettle Corn, Ridge Runner BBQ, RK Mobile Foods, The Angry Chourico and Why Not Burgerz.

The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce will also be providing snacks and refreshments free of charge. Their offerings will include hot chocolate, hot cider, apples, cookies provided by Giant and pastries and coffee provided by McDonald’s.

Light Up Night falls on the eve of Small Business Saturday, and the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber will be distributing their famous coupon booklet during the event in recognition of the initiative to support local businesses.

“Businesses have put coupons in there to really encourage people to support local and think of Hellertown for those holiday gifts,” O’Donnell said. “We get 500 of those printed, so it’s really important for people to swing by and pick them up so that they can support our local businesses, especially after the last 20 months.”

As is customary for Light Up Night, there is no rain/snow date for this year’s ceremony, so attendees are encouraged to dress according to the weather forecast.

RSVP to the event on Facebook for other news and updates related to this year’s Light Up NightOther sponsors for the event include Mobile Technology Graphics (presenting sponsor), Farmers Insurance – The Wimbish Agency, Ellite Pool Services, ASR Media Productions, Heintzelman Funeral Home, Quest Termite & Pest, Creekview Veterinary Hospital, Dewey Fire Co. #1, Frontline at the Dewey, Giant of Hellertown, Designing Wealth Management of Raymond James, Ron Smith & Saucon Valley Insurance Services, A Furry Tail Come True – Hellertown, Evoke Solar, Lost Tavern Brewing, Saucon Valley Bikes, McDonald’s of Hellertown, Realty Outfitters, Truist, Steel Club, Andy’s and Pennewell’s Flower Shop, Bechdolt Orchards, 412 Auto Tags & Notary, DiMaio’s Family Ristorante & Pizzeria, Hellertown Dental Group, Saucon Valley Karate Academy, Steel City Mennonite Church, The Meadow of Saucon Valley catered by Chique Catering by Chef Harry, Sam’s Club of Allentown, Working Dog Press, House & Land Real Estate, Lindsay O. Albert E.A., Magical Travel by Pam, The Goddard School – Center Valley and ts PR & Event Planning.