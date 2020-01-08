Cars on Northampton Street Damaged by Criminal Mischief, Police Say

The end of 2019 wasn’t as nice as it could have been for some vehicle owners in Hellertown, who police say had their cars vandalized by an individual or individuals who are yet to be identified.

According to a police news release, vehicles in the 200 block of Northampton Street as well as on Strauss Street–which is an alley between Northampton and Cherry streets–were damaged between 6 p.m. Dec. 27 and 8 a.m. Dec. 27.

Police did not specify how many vehicles were damaged or how they were damaged.

According to a source, other vehicles in Hellertown were damaged by a BB or pellet gun on New Year’s night, with several car windows “busted out” as a result.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Hellertown Police at 610-838-7040.

In another incident, borough police said several items were stolen from a car parked in the 1400 block of Detweiler Avenue.

Police said in a news release that sometime between 8 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 7:52 a.m. on Dec. 23 a hunting outfit, ammunition and unspecified “gear” were taken.

After searching the area near where the theft occurred police said all of the stolen items were recovered with the exception of a hunting knife.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Hellertown Police.