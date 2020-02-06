Panthers Advance In State Tourney With Win Over Line Mountain (Brought to You by Spirk Brothers Inc.)

The Saucon Valley Panthers took their first step toward the 2019-2020 PIAA state title at the Hershey’s Giant Center with a 53-18 victory over the Line Mountain Eagles on Thursday. Saucon Valley quickly took the mat and never looked back as they claimed a boat-load of bonus points along the way. Saucon picked up five pins, a tech-fall and a forfeit to stretch the score. In addition, the Panthers fought hard for four decisions that went their way. It was a great start for Saucon Valley.

Matt Arciuolo (170), Braydyn Lugardo (182), Connor Nicholas (113), Cael Markle (126) and Chris Arciuolo (132) all tallied falls for Saucon. The Arciuolo boys , Lugardo and Nicholas all picked up first-period pins. Matt Arciuolo (170) recorded his fall in only 19-seconds. Saucon Valley picked up another six points with a forfeit awarded to Nick Warnke (285).

In addition, Thomas Spirk (145) earned a tech-fall to help the Panther cause. Spirk had a quick, first period takedown and a couple of turns to build a 7-1 lead. Spirk then hit a reversal, nearfall and two more takedowns to carry a 16-3 lead into the final period. Finally another quick takedown to start the third period sealed the deal for Spirk and the Panthers.

The Panthers also claimed decisions over some tough competition. Freshman Tyler Pfizenmayer (152) used a couple of takedowns and an escape to defeat senior Matty Coller (20-5). Sophomore Ty Csencsits (160) was not taken down in his victory over senior Riley Heim (26-10). Dane Csencists (195) needed overtime to squeak by Jacob Feese (26-5) for a come-from-behind victory. Finally, freshman Jake Jones (138) got the best of junior Ian Coller (25-10) to put more points on the Panther side of the scoreboard.

Saucon Valley 53 , Line Mountain 18

152- Tyler Pfizenmayer Fr., SV, dec. Matty Coller Sr., LM, 5-2.

160- Ty Csencsits So. SV (2-0), dec. Riley Heim Sr., LM, 7-4.

170- Matt Arciuolo Sr., SV, fall Alex Leitzel So., LM, :19.

182- Braydyn Lugardo Sr., SV, fall Cale King Jr., LM, 1:57

195- Dane Csencsits Sr., SV, dec. Jacob Feese Jr., LM, 6-4 (OT).

220- Dominick Bridi Jr., LM, fall Jack Marouchoc So., SV, 1:31.

285- Nick Warnke Sr., SV, winner by forfeit

106- Aidan Kritzer So., LM, fall Ermal Duka Jr. SV, 3:05.

113- Connor Nicholas So., SV, fall Brody Long Fr., LM, 1:01.

120- Blake Wirt Sr., LM, fall Travis Riefenstahl Fr., SV, 1:03.

126- Cael Markle So., SV, fall Mason Leshock So., LM, 3:57.

132- Chris Arciuolo So., SV, fall Lane Schadel Fr., LM, 1:09.

138- Jake Jones Fr., SV, dec. Ian Coller Jr., LM, 8-5.

145- Thomas Spirk Sr., SV, tech-fall Bryce Carl Jr., LM, 18-3.

Up Next: The Panthers will have a high-noon quarterfinal showdown with the Burrell Buccaneers on Friday. Making their home just northeast of Pittsburgh, the Bucs are the #1 seed out of District VII. Burrell defeated Montoursville 46-21 in the opening round.

Good luck Panthers, the Source is with you!