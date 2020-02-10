Police: Video of Alleged Beating Leads to Charges Against 2 Boys

Hellertown Police said Monday that two 13-year-old boys have been charged with felony robbery, misdemeanor simple assault and theft, and summary harassment in the wake of a beating they allegedly inflicted on another boy at his home on the evening of Feb. 4.

The boys–both of whom are from Hellertown borough–aren’t named in a police news release because they are charged as juveniles. Instead, police used their initials to identify them.*

Police said they were charged after a girl came to the police station Feb. 5 and showed them a video of the alleged beating she filmed with her phone.

“This video depicted (initials redacted) holding the victim by his sweatshirt while (initials redacted) struck the victim in the face with a closed fist,” police said.

According to police, the video corroborated information the victim of the alleged assault had provided them.

Police said the alleged victim also told officers that after being punched and falling to the ground he was struck while he was on the ground.

“The offending juveniles…then took $5 from the victim,” the news release said.

Police did not indicate a motive for the alleged assault.

After being charged, police said the two boys were committed to the county juvenile detention center.

*Note: Saucon Source has redacted the initials because of the potential that exists for readers to use them to make false assumptions about the alleged perpetrators in this case. Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty.