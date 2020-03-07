2020 PIAA Championships Day Two Panther Wrestling Update (Brought to You by Spirk Brothers Inc.)

Tanner Riefenstahl

And then there were three….

Day 2 for the Saucon Valley Panther wrestlers at the 2020 PIAA individual state championships is now history. If nothing else, Friday’s tourney was more bitter than sweet. Previously, on Thursday, wrestling fans saw three of Saucon’s ten grapplers bow out of the double-elimination tourney. On Friday four more Panthers saw their season come to an end; three of them in the blood-round. With that being said, seniors Matt Arciuolo (170), Dane Csencsits (182) and Nick Warnke (285) are the only Saucon wrestlers remaining in the championships. Arciuolo’s quest is coming to a close in the championship final while Csencsits and Warnke are fighting back in the consy’s.

With just one more victory Chris Arciuolo (132), Jake Jones (138) and Thomas Spirk (145) would have found a spot on the PIAA podium. The smart money is on Arciuolo a sophomore, and Jones a freshman, returning to Hershey the next few years and finding their hardware. Both have very bright futures. But, Spirk will be graduating in June. His high school wrestling career comes to a close. As sobering as it may sound, it’s not all bad. Spirk will prevail by taking a whole lot of wonderful wrestling memories, including 103 victories and a 2018-2019 PIAA medal, to Bucknell University where he will continue his wrestling and academic career.

Spirk’s classmate, Braydyn Lugardo will also say goodbye to his high school wrestling career. Lugardo, a tough trooper who has often wrestled-up in the Panther lineup, will step away with an admirable career where he earned seventy-four wins and a District XI championship. Lugardo was ousted in the first consolation round on Friday morning.

Nick Warnke (285) rode a roller-coaster of highs and lows to ultimately survive the blood-round. First, he lost an ultimate-tiebreaker in the quarterfinals to a very tough opponent in Jalen Stephens. Then, he pinned in the blood-round to stay alive and make his way into the medal round.

On Saturday, however, it is Matt Arciuolo (170) who will look to join elite company and hopefully become another Saucon Valley PIAA state wrestling champion!

Saucon Valley State Wrestling Champions 1970 Don Rohn (112)

1971 Don Rohn (120)

1972 Dan Santoro (133)

1975 Gary Albright (175)

1976 Jim Zenz (105)

1976 Rick Rodriguez (145)

1976 Jerry Rodriguez (167)

1977 Jerry Rodriguez (185)

1982 Bill Hershey (126)

1996 Joey Killar (152)

2009 Brandon Palik (215)

2013 Ray O’Donnell (220)

2019 Josh Jones (132)

2020 ???

Arciuolo’s Panther classmates Dane Csencsits (182) and Nick Warnke (285) will also find a place on the 2019-2020 PIAA podium. Csencsits will wrestle for 3rd-place while Warnke goes for 7th.

SAUCON’S SUPER-SATURDAY MATCHUPS!

Championship Final

170 Matt Arciuolo Sr. (42-1), Saucon Valley v. Tyler Stoltzfus Sr. (40-1)

Arciuolo is 2-0 against Stoltzfus. He defeated Stoltzfus 6-3 in last year’s PIAA quarterfinals and 2-1 in the 3rd-Place bout. Stoltzfus is a four-time PIAA state qualifier with a 163-26 career record. He is a brute from the top position.

3rd-4th Place

182 Dane Csencsits Sr. (42-6), Saucon Valley v. Andrew Sharer Sr. (23-3) Penns Valley.

7th-8th Place

285 Nick Warnke Sr. (43-8), Saucon Valley v. Keagan Braund Sr. (33-15), Athens.

SEMIFINALS

Matt Arciuolo Sr. (42-1), SV major-decision Trent Schultheis Jr. (38-4), Freedom Area, 16-8. Arciuolo hit two 1st-period takedowns to build a 4-1 lead. Starting on bottom he escaped :12 seconds into the 2nd-period and added another leg-shot for a takedown. With a 7-1 lead entering the 3rd-period, Arciuolo slowed his pace a bit but did convert two more takedowns for the 11-4 victory. IT WAS ARCIUOLO’S 100th WIN!

182 Dylan Bennett Jr. (38-0), Montoursville, decision Dane Csencsits Sr. (42-5), SV decision 5-4. Csencsits was in deep and close with a couple of 1st-period takedowns, but was unable to convert against Bennett’s tough defense.



QUARTERFINALS

138 Zach Holland Sr. (33-1), Curwensville, decision Jake Jones Fr. (42-7), Saucon Valley, 1-0. Jones could not break through Holland’s defense who mostly retreated the entire match. A single escape was the difference.

145 Erik Gibson So. (38-2), Forest Hills tech-fall Thomas Spirk Sr. (30-9), Saucon Valley, 18-2. Gibson, as a freshman, placed 3rd last year at PIAA States. He displayed extraordinary quickness and power that was just too much for Spirk to overcome on this day. Gibson registered 5 takedowns and 3 nearfall turns.

170 Matt Arciuolo Sr. (42-1), SV, major-decision Cade Linn Sr. (29-6), Southern Columbia, 16-8. Arciuolo was masterful with his leg attacks. 4 takedowns in the 1st-period and 3 in the 2nd. Perhaps the sweetest takedown was his counter-shot halfway through the final period.

182 Dane Csencsits Sr. (41-5), Saucon Valley decision Ricky Feroce Sr. (36-14), Burrell, 10-7. Csencsits seemed in control and had Feroce on his heels. Feroce hung around and even took a 5-4 lead halfway through the 2nd period. Csencists however took a 7-6 lead into the 3rd and finished Feroce off with an escape and a takedown to secure the 10-7 win.

285 Jalen Stephens Jr. (36-1), Meyersdale decision Nick Warnke Sr. (43-6), Saucon Valley, 3-2 (OT/UTB). Stephens finished 3rd in the State last year as a sophomore, Warnke a 3-time state qualifier. The two traded escapes in the 2nd and 3rd period which led to a scoreless, one minute Sudden-Victory period. Each wrestler escaped during their :30 rideout. Stephens chose bottom and escaped in UTB.



CONSY SEMIFINALS

182 Dane Csencsits Sr. (41-5), SV decision Ethan Finch Jr. (33-10), Sheffield, 6-2.

CONSY of 4

285 Lear Quinton Sr. (39-8), Southern Columbia decision Nick Warnke Sr. (43-7), SV, 3-1 .

CONSY of 8.2 (The Blood Round)

132 Adam Jacob Sr. (33-4), East Pennsboro decision Chris Arcuolo So. (20-9), SV, 4-2 (OT).

138 Chase Chapman Sr. (32-13), Philipsburg-Osceola decision Jake Jones Fr. (42-8), SV, 5-2.

145 Alex Chess Sr. (24-5), Mercer decision Thomas Spirk Sr. (30-9), SV, 4-2.

285 Nick Warnke Sr. (43-7), SV fall Mitch Miles Jr. (37-3), Laurel, 1:53.

CONSY of 8.1

132 Chris Arciuolo So. (19-9), SV decision Bryce Vollman Jr. (40-8), Muncy, 4-0.

195 Garrett Boone Sr. (36-10), McGuffey decision Braydyn Lugardo Sr. (29-14), SV, 5-1.

Up Next: The Panther trio will get back at it Saturday for the medal round. The 2019-2020 championship finals, as well as the 3rd, 5th, & 7th Place Consolations bouts will all start at 2:00 p.m.

Good luck Panthers, the Source is with you!