Marcella Irene Dimmick, 105, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Marcella Irene Dimmick, 105, of Bethlehem, formerly of Hellertown, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Kirkland Village, Bethlehem. She was born in Lower Saucon Township on Oct. 14, 1914 to the late Morris J. and Carrie L. (Boehm) Dimmick. She had a great interest in family and local history and was well-known for telling stories of her more memorable ancestors. She was also very proud of her father’s achievements as mayor of the Borough of Hellertown. Miss Dimmick was employed at the Saucon Valley School District for 42 years, retiring in 1977. She taught English, French and history for 25 years and served the school district as a guidance counselor for the last 17 years of her career. She was honored to have her younger brother, Ray, as a student in her first class and was known among her students for her great collection of scarves. She was a graduate of Hellertown High School and a 1935 graduate of Moravian College. She received a Master of Arts degree from Lehigh University in 1950 and a guidance and counseling degree from Lehigh in 1960. Miss Dimmick was a member of Central Moravian Church, Bethlehem, where she sang in the choir for 35 years and was past secretary of the Friendship Bible Class. She was past president of the Moravian Alumnae Home Club and of the former Lehigh-Northampton County Teachers of English. She was a member of the Moravian College Alumni Board of Directors, the Lehigh Valley Guidance Association, the Pennsylvania Association of Women Deans and Counselors, Delta Kappa Gamma (Honorary Teachers’ Society) and the state and local Retired Teachers’ associations. She served on the governing board of the Hellertown Historical Society, was a volunteer guide at the Moravian Museum for 12 years and was a charter member of Hellertown Woman’s Club. Marcella had a great love of travel, beginning with early automobile trips with her family, and later spent her summers traveling widely in North America and Europe.

SURVIVORS

Nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers: Gordan, Kenneth & Ray Sr.

SERVICE

Burial will be private at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Memorials may be sent to: Moravian College, Bethlehem, for the Saucon Valley High School Scholarship Fund (established by Miss Dimmick in 1975); the Hellertown Historical Society; or Central Moravian Church.